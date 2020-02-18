PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers named nine-year NFL coaching veteran Ike Hilliard as their new wide receivers coach Tuesday morning.

Hilliard replaces interim wide receivers coach Ray Sherman, who came out of retirement to replace Darryl Drake after Drake's death during last year's training camp.

Hilliard previously worked as the Washington Redskins' wide receivers coach from 2014 to 2019, his second stint in the role after also holding the position in 2012.

On his watch, rookie Terry McLaurin led the Redskins in all three receiving categories with 919 receiving yards, 58 receptions and 7 touchdown catches last season.

Hilliard also worked as the receivers coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and as the assistant receivers coach for the Dolphins in 2011. Prior to his coaching career, Hilliard was a wide receiver at Florida and was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 1997 draft. He spent eight seasons with the Giants and finished with four in Tampa Bay.

Hilliard is the second offseason hire for the Steelers, who previously added Matt Canada as the quarterbacks coach.