NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge, records show.

Robinson, 27, who played for the Cleveland Browns last season, was booked by the Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records.

He faces a charge of possessing marijuana with the intention to sell, according to the jail records. The offense date occurred Monday.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ Sports.

The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.

He started the last two seasons at left tackle for the Browns. Last season, Robinson was benched for one game and missed another due to a concussion.

According to a team source, the Browns had already conveyed to Robinson that they would not re-sign him this offseason. Cleveland has a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski and new general manager in Andrew Berry.