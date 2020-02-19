HOUSTON -- The Texans have signed nose tackle Brandon Dunn to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports the deal is for three years and worth $12 million.

Dunn has seen significant playing time with the Texans since 2017, but when Houston's defensive line is healthy, he has been playing behind starting nose tackle D.J. Reader. Reader, a fifth-round pick in 2016 who is now a free agent, played an important role in Houston's run defense, especially when defensive end J.J. Watt was injured last season.

This move does not mean Reader will not return to Houston, but it does indicate the Texans are preparing for life without him, given the expected high contract he has earned during his time in Houston.

Dunn was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but he eventually was signed to the Texans' practice squad in 2015. He bounced around between the practice squad and active roster until 2017. Since the 2017 season, Dunn has missed only two games for Houston.

In 59 games for the Texans, Dunn has 85 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"People don't talk about Brandon Dunn a lot," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said during the season. "He's just a grinder [and] plays really tough football."