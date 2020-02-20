        <
        >

          Source: Rams promoting Sophie Luoto to director of football operations

          8:55 PM ET
          Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are promoting Sophie Luoto to director of football operations, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Luoto fills a role that was vacated by Bruce Warwick, who departed the organization after 10 years to become the chief of staff for coach Mike Norvell at Florida State University.

          The role puts Luoto in charge of team travel, which includes travel for games and the travel of scouts and prospects to various workouts and functions. She will oversee the team practice facility operations and also the team's training camp operation at UC-Irvine.

          Luoto, 31, becomes the highest-ranking woman in football operations for the Rams and is among a small group of women in high-ranking football operations positions across the NFL.

          Luoto, who graduated from UCLA, has spent the last four seasons with the Rams serving as a manager in football operations.

          She previously worked at California-Berkeley as the director of recruiting operations.

          Yahoo Sports first reported that Luoto was expected to be promoted.

