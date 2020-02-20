        <
          Browns expect Jarvis Landry to be ready for season after hip surgery

          8:50 AM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a nagging hip injury that hampered him throughout the 2019 season.

          Landry had the surgery Feb. 4. A team source said Landry is expected to return at some point during training camp. The team said he is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020 season.

          Dr. Chris Larson performed the surgery in Minnesota.

          Landry, who was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019. He didn't miss a game, but was limited in practice on the injury report for most of the season.

