OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- John Harbaugh, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, won't be attending next week's NFL draft combine in Indianapolis.

Harbaugh's travel has been limited since he underwent knee replacement surgery two weeks ago. This marks the first time that Harbaugh, who finished his 12th season with the Baltimore Ravens, will miss the combine.

Harbaugh, 57, won his first NFL Coach of the Year award last month after directing the Ravens to a franchise-best 14-2 record in the regular season and the team's first No. 1 playoff seed.

He owns the fourth-best winning percentage (.615) among active coaches (minimum 75 games), compiling a 128-80 record (including playoffs). Only Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton have better marks.