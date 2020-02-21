Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes underwent surgery on his groin Thursday, according to a photo his wife posted on her Instagram account.

The surgery marked Hughes' second of the offseason. In January, he had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his wrist that he suffered during the preseason.

Hughes missed practice time during the season with a groin injury, but he played in every game for Buffalo this season, including its wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

The 10-year veteran has played all 16 regular-season games for eight consecutive seasons. The 31-year-old Hughes, who signed a two-year, $21 million extension prior to the 2019 season, recorded 4.5 sacks and 6 tackles for a loss in 2019.