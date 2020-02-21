        <
        >

          Bears release WR Taylor Gabriel, CB Prince Amukamara

          3:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Chicago Bears have released wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara, it was announced Friday.

          These two moves will account for $13.5 million in salary-cap space for the Bears in 2020.

          Gabriel, 29, had 29 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears last season.

          A six-year veteran, he spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, two with the Atlanta Falcons and the past two with the Bears.

          Amukamara, 30, spent three seasons with the Bears. A first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2011, he was part of Super Bowl team there in his rookie year.

          After a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, he signed with the Bears in 2017. In March 2018, he signed a three-year, $27 million extension.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices