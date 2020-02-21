The Chicago Bears have released wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara, it was announced Friday.

These two moves will account for $13.5 million in salary-cap space for the Bears in 2020.

Gabriel, 29, had 29 receptions for 353 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears last season.

A six-year veteran, he spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, two with the Atlanta Falcons and the past two with the Bears.

Amukamara, 30, spent three seasons with the Bears. A first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2011, he was part of Super Bowl team there in his rookie year.

After a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, he signed with the Bears in 2017. In March 2018, he signed a three-year, $27 million extension.