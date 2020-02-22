Preparing for a possible overhaul at wide receiver, the New York Jets added a former first-round pick to their roster on Saturday by signing Josh Doctson, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Washington Redskins in 2016.

Doctson spent three disappointing seasons with the Redskins before they gave up on him last preseason. He finished with 81 catches, 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, but spent most of the year on injured reserve before being released last November.

The Jets have big questions at receiver as they head into the free-agency period. Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas will be unrestricted free agents and Quincy Enunwa's status is up in the air because of a neck injury that cost him the final 15 games of the 2019 season.

Right now, their only proven player is slot receiver Jamison Crowder, another former Redskin who led the Jets with 78 catches.

Doctson enjoyed a prolific career at TCU, but his rookie year got off to a bad start with a preseason Achilles injury that limited him to only two games. After that, he never really got on track in Washington. The Vikings took a flier last September, but a hamstring injury landed him on IR. He wound up playing only seven snaps with them, with no receptions.