Danny Amendola, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his 11-year career, is re-signing with the Detroit Lions, his agent said Saturday.

Agent Erik Burkhardt congratulated Amendola on social media Saturday for the "well-earned deal," which is for one season, according to a Fox Sports report.

The signing means the Lions' top three receivers -- Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Amendola -- are all in contract years in 2020.

The 34-year-old Amendola had 62 catches for 678 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Lions in 2019 -- the second-highest yardage total of his career.

The veteran slot receiver has appeared in 141 games, starting 71 of them. He's caught 547 passes for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns between the Patriots, Rams, Dolphins and Lions.

Going undrafted out of Texas Tech, Amendola has made the playoffs five times in his career, winning two Super Bowls with New England. In the playoffs, he has 57 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns.

Also a kick and punt returner throughout his career, he has 1,821 punt return yards and 3,575 kick return yards. He's returned one at least one punt in every season of his career.

