OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Don "Wink" Martindale to a new three-year contract this week, making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, a source said Saturday.

The Ravens expect Martindale to be a top head-coaching candidate next offseason. Last month, he interviewed for the head-coaching job with the New York Giants.

Martindale, 56, has developed a reputation for being one of the most aggressive playcallers in the league and for getting the most out of his players.

In Martindale's two seasons as coordinator, Baltimore had one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL.

In 2018, the Ravens' defense ranked No. 1 for only the second time in franchise history. In that season, Baltimore established a modern-era mark by not giving up a second-half touchdown in its first six games, and the Ravens tied a team record that season with 11 sacks in a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Despite losing three Pro Bowl players (Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle and C.J. Mosley), Baltimore followed that up with a No. 4 ranking last season. Over the Ravens' season-ending 12-game winning streak, the defense led the league in fewest yards and points allowed.