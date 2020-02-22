        <
        >

          Kicker Mason Crosby, Packers reach 3-year deal, agent says

          5:33 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Packers for Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1997-2013
            • Two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
            Follow on Twitter

          Kicker Mason Crosby has agreed to a three-year contract with the Green Bay Packers, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on social media Saturday.

          The three-year contract is for $12.9 million, sources told ESPN, with Crosby receiving $6 million in 2020 and $9.5 million through Year 2 of the deal.

          The 2007 sixth-round pick has spent his entire career with the Packers and is coming off a season in which he had a career-best 91.7% success rate on field goals, tying the team record. He missed just one extra point on the way to being named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

          "I think when you have a guy who has been through the fire like Mason has, for a guy in my position, it makes us feel very comfortable," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday. "He obviously had an excellent year last year. He's a big part of our team, a big part of what we're trying to do here. I'm very hopeful that that will reach the right ending."

          At age 35, Crosby shows no signs of diminished leg strength.

          He holds the Packers career scoring record, a mark he surpassed during the 2015 season. He owns the seven-longest field goals in team history (a 58-yarder, two from 57, three from 56 and one from 55).

          Crosby also holds the NFL postseason record for most consecutive field goals made, with 23 (from 2010 to 2016).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices