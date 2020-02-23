The NFL Players Association and the NFL management council have pushed back the start of the franchise designation period from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 and the period will now end on March 12 instead of March 10, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Absent a new collective bargaining agreement, each team can use a franchise and transition tag on players.

The NFLPA is expected to vote on a new collective bargaining agreement next week, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The vote is still expected despite an NFLPA statement saying its board of representatives has declined to vote on a recommendation in hopes of further meetings with NFL management.