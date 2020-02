Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young will not work out at this week's NFL scouting combine but will be there for interviews and medical testing, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Young will participate in position drills at the Ohio State's pro day. He is fully healthy, the source said.

Young is widely considered the top overall prospect in this year's draft and is projected to be selected by the Washington Redskins with the No. 2 pick by both ESPN's Mel Kiper and ESPN's Todd McShay.