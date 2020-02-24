With the franchise tag looming and no contract extension signed yet, take a look back at some of the highlights of Dak Prescott's 2019 campaign. (1:29)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Time might be running out, but Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones remains confident a long-term deal can be worked out with quarterback Dak Prescott before the organization will need to use the franchise tag.

Jones said there are no talks scheduled with Prescott's agent, Todd France, but the team intends to meet with him at some point this week during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Jones said there is no scenario in which the Cowboys would move on from Prescott in 2020.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have not had any substantive contract talks since September, says team EVP Stephen Jones. Aaron Doster via AP Photo

"I mean, Dak's our quarterback. He's our quarterback for the future and we have nothing but the greatest respect for him," Jones said. "He's a competitor. He's won a lot of football games for us. Obviously, he, like us, we all want to take that next step and get into a championship game and get to the big game and ultimately win a championship. So there's no thoughts like that."

Jones acknowledged the sides have not spoken since September when the Cowboys thought they were closing in on an agreement that would have made Prescott among the top-five paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

"It just kind of stopped. We kind of left it where it was," Jones said. "I wouldn't say there was anything acrimonious. They felt they were done where they were. We felt like we were kind of where we were and we never really got going again."

Despite the inactivity, Jones believes a deal can be consummated before March 12, the final date in which the club can use the franchise tag. That is two days later than the original deadline because of the ongoing discussions with the NFL and the NFL Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement. Jones said there are "a lot of moving parts," that go into negotiations when it is the final year of the CBA. With a new CBA, the Cowboys would lose the chance to use the franchise and transition tags but it would ease up some of the issues in getting a long-term deal completed.

Jones would not get into whether the Cowboys would use the nonexclusive franchise tag, which would cost $27 million but allow Prescott to shop the market, or exclusive tag, which would cost $33 million and prevent teams from signing him.

"I just don't think we've had our hands around what the next steps are," Jones said. "Obviously we didn't end up getting it done because they were pretty entrenched with their thoughts and we were pretty entrenched with our thoughts. I think really that's the facts of the world we work. Certainly we've done a lot of thinking about it and looking at it and we'll see where it ends up."

Prescott is not the only high-profile free agent the Cowboys want to re-sign. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end Robert Quinn are also set to be free agents. Without a CBA extension, the Cowboys could theoretically use the franchise tag on Prescott and transition tag on Cooper. If there's a new CBA, then they would only be able to use one tag, thus making it more likely Cooper, Jones or Quinn could hit the market.

"We haven't gone into any details with players since the end of the season. We are really wanting to see where the CBA is," Jones said. "The way I look at these contracts, the two we are talking about [Prescott and Cooper], when things get momentum they can happen in 24 hours. It's just a matter of can you get some traction and [be] headed in the right direction."