NFL combine records and the best, worst performances

Damien Woody and Torrey Smith both would take Joe Burrow in the NFL draft over Tua Tagovailoa because of Burrow's production and health. (1:30)

The NFL combine is taking place this week in Indianapolis. On-field workouts for 337 players begin Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Players will be measured against each other in a variety of drills as scouts, coaches and general managers gather to get a better idea of who they would like to select in the April draft.

Combine records (since 2006)

40-yard dash: John Ross, WR, 4.22 seconds (2017)

Bench press (repetitions at 225 pounds): Stephen Paea, DT, 49 (2011)

Vertical jump: Chris Conley, WR, / Donald Washington, CB, 45 inches (2015, 2009)

Broad jump: Byron Jones, DB, 12 feet, 3 inches (2015)

Three-cone drill: J.T. Thomas, CB, 6.28 seconds (2018)

20-yard shuttle: Jason Allen, CB / Brandin Cooks, WR, 3.81 seconds (2006,2014)

60-yard shuttle: Shelton Gibson, WR, 10.71 (2017)

John Ross had his best season as a pro in 2019, with 506 yards receiving on 28 catches. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Best of the combine

2019: DE Montez Sweat ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, the fastest by a defensive lineman since 2006.

2018: LB Shaquem Griffin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38, fastest by a linebacker since 2006.

2017: WR John Ross broke Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash record, running it in 4.22 seconds.

2016: CB Jalen Ramsey tied for the highest vertical jump (41.5 inches) and longest broad jump (11 feet, 3 inches) of any player at the 2016 combine.

2015: CB Byron Jones set a world record in the broad jump at 12 feet, 3 inches, which was 8 inches longer than any other player since 2006.

2012: DT Dontari Poe ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds after weighing in at 346 pounds and did 44 reps on bench press at 225 pounds.

2007: WR Calvin Johnson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds in borrowed shoes after he changed his mind about running.

2006: TE Vernon Davis jumped 42 inches in vertical jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

1995: DE Mike Mamula did 26 reps in bench press and reportedly scored 49 out of 50 on Wonderlic test.

Christian McCaffrey may not be great at lifting weights, but he had more than 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving last season. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Worst of the combine

2018: OT Orlando Brown Jr. finished last among offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and vertical jump.

2017: RB Christian McCaffrey had 10 reps in bench press, the second fewest of any running back.

2016: Wide receivers averaged 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the slowest average time for wide receivers at a combine since 2006.

2014: OT Cyrus Kouandjio ran the 40-yard dash in 5.59 seconds and did 21 reps on bench press (half as many as C Russell Bodine, who led all players in 2014).

2012: LB Vontaze Burfict ran the 40-yard dash in 5.09 seconds and had a 30-inch vertical leap.

2009: OL Andre Smith left the combine without informing officials; it's announced his whereabouts are unknown inside stadium.

2005: RB Maurice Clarett ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds and opted to not complete remainder of drills.