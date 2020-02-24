NFL combine records and the best, worst performances

The NFL combine is taking place this week in Indianapolis. On-field workouts for 337 players begin Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Players will be measured against each other in a variety of drills as scouts, coaches and general managers gather to get a better idea of who they would like to select in the April draft.
Combine records (since 2006)
40-yard dash: John Ross, WR, 4.22 seconds (2017)
Bench press (repetitions at 225 pounds): Stephen Paea, DT, 49 (2011)
Vertical jump: Chris Conley, WR, / Donald Washington, CB, 45 inches (2015, 2009)
Broad jump: Byron Jones, DB, 12 feet, 3 inches (2015)
Three-cone drill: J.T. Thomas, CB, 6.28 seconds (2018)
20-yard shuttle: Jason Allen, CB / Brandin Cooks, WR, 3.81 seconds (2006,2014)
60-yard shuttle: Shelton Gibson, WR, 10.71 (2017)
Best of the combine
2019: DE Montez Sweat ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, the fastest by a defensive lineman since 2006.
2018: LB Shaquem Griffin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38, fastest by a linebacker since 2006.
2017: WR John Ross broke Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash record, running it in 4.22 seconds.
2016: CB Jalen Ramsey tied for the highest vertical jump (41.5 inches) and longest broad jump (11 feet, 3 inches) of any player at the 2016 combine.
2015: CB Byron Jones set a world record in the broad jump at 12 feet, 3 inches, which was 8 inches longer than any other player since 2006.
2012: DT Dontari Poe ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds after weighing in at 346 pounds and did 44 reps on bench press at 225 pounds.
2007: WR Calvin Johnson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds in borrowed shoes after he changed his mind about running.
2006: TE Vernon Davis jumped 42 inches in vertical jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.
1995: DE Mike Mamula did 26 reps in bench press and reportedly scored 49 out of 50 on Wonderlic test.
Worst of the combine
2018: OT Orlando Brown Jr. finished last among offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and vertical jump.
2017: RB Christian McCaffrey had 10 reps in bench press, the second fewest of any running back.
2016: Wide receivers averaged 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the slowest average time for wide receivers at a combine since 2006.
2014: OT Cyrus Kouandjio ran the 40-yard dash in 5.59 seconds and did 21 reps on bench press (half as many as C Russell Bodine, who led all players in 2014).
2012: LB Vontaze Burfict ran the 40-yard dash in 5.09 seconds and had a 30-inch vertical leap.
2009: OL Andre Smith left the combine without informing officials; it's announced his whereabouts are unknown inside stadium.
2005: RB Maurice Clarett ran the 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds and opted to not complete remainder of drills.