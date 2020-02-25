Stephen A. Smith makes the case for why Deshaun Watson has the best chance to challenge Patrick Mahomes as the top quarterback in the NFL. (1:20)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday during the NFL combine that he's handing over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly next season.

"[Kelly is] a really bright guy," O'Brien said. "He's a really good coach. Players really respect him. He just does a great job. Great knowledge of the whole offense from the passing game to the running game."

O'Brien, who was given the additional title of general manager of the Texans last month, had been calling the offensive plays since he took the role over from former offensive coordinator George Godsey in September 2016.

Kelly, who is headed into second season as Houston's offensive coordinator, has worked closely with O'Brien since he was a graduate assistant at Penn State when the Texans head coach was coaching there. Kelly will also coach Houston's quarterbacks.

Led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans, who lost to Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs, finished 13th in the NFL in yards per game (362.0) last season.

"Deshaun and [Kelly] have a great relationship," O'Brien said. "... Deshaun has great trust in Timmy and the work that Timmy puts in, what Tim brings to the meeting room and on the field. Tim is an excellent coach."