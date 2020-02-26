Owners, player reps wrap up 4-hour CBA meeting

The meeting between NFL owners and player representatives over a potential new collective bargaining agreement has concluded.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told reporters Tuesday night: "As you can tell, the meeting just concluded, and out of respect for the process, we're not going to comment further at this time."

The meeting took place in Indianapolis. It lasted nearly four hours.

Among the player reps seen attending were the 49ers' Richard Sherman and the Chargers' Russell Okung.

NFL owners voted last week to approve the current CBA proposal, which is the result of 10 months of negotiating between players and owners. But enough players remain opposed to the idea of expanding the regular season from 16 to 17 games, so they delayed their own scheduled Friday vote until after they had a chance to meet with the owners face-to-face.