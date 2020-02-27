        <
        >

          NFL teams, players throw it back to combines past: Aaron Rodgers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Johnson and more

          play
          McShay explains why he'd pick a healthy Tua over Burrow (1:11)

          Todd McShay shares why he'd take Tua Tagovailoa over Joe Burrow if both QBs can stay healthy over the next 10 years. (1:11)

          1:35 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          With the 2020 NFL combine underway this week, we'll get to see the latest class of prospects go through our favorite drills, from the 40-yard dash to the three-cone shuttle, broad jump, bench press and much more.

          Many current and former players are reliving their past experience at the event, including some eye-popping performances there from the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, Chris Johnson, Khalil Mack, Mecole Hardman, Saquon Barkley, JuJu Smith-Schuster and many more.

          Here are some of our favorites:

          Aaron Rodgers

          JuJu Smith-Schuster

          Aaron Donald

          Chris Johnson

          Kirk Cousins

          Khalil Mack

          Saquon Barkley

          Tyrann Mathieu

          Mecole Hardman

          A.J. Green

          Geno Atkins

          Derwin James

          Kenny Golladay

          Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz

          Ryan Kerrigan

          Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, DeAndre Hopkins

          Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons, Dre'Mont Jones

          Bengals coach Zac Taylor

          Rick Mirer

