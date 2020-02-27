INDIANAPOLIS -- LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has joined a list of players through the years who have arrived at the NFL's scouting combine to discover they had an injury they didn't know about.

During the medical exam that each prospect receives, often the most stringent exam they have had with any doctor, it was discovered Moss has a fracture in his right foot that will require surgery, multiple sources confirmed Thursday night.

The fracture, often referred to as a Jones' fracture, is to the fifth metatarsal, an injury that usually results in pain on the outside of the foot. If recovery from surgery lasts the minimum six to eight weeks, Moss could be ready for his rookie season. But recovery can take up to 12 weeks.

It means teams will not see Moss do any on-field work before the April draft.

The 6-foot-1 7/8-inch, 250-pound Moss, who had 47 catches and four touchdowns for the national champions this past season, is ranked No. 8 among tight ends according Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board. Moss had also dealt with a fracture in his left foot at LSU in 2018.

Moss said Tuesday he had not planned on working out at the combine, but made no mention of the injury or any pain in his foot. When asked why he wasn't working out, Moss said "I'm waiting for my pro day April 3,'' and added: "Just the long, grueling season that we had. SEC West, physical games, our season just ended not too long ago. Trying to rest my body and rest my mind, put my best foot forward and put all my focus on the pro day.''

Moss and the other tight ends went through the full medical exam Tuesday -- prospects are examined by the medical staff of each of the league's 32 teams -- and Moss was sent for additional tests after doctors had flagged his potential injury.

Moss was inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night when the tight ends were going through the on-field workout for the position group and is expected to depart Indianapolis on Friday morning. Initially sources in the league said Thursday night that noted foot/ankle surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson is expected to perform Moss' surgery.

NFL Network was first to report Moss' injury.

Moss played just one season at LSU before declaring for the draft with 570 yards on his 47 catches. Moss had spent one season at NC State, where he had six receptions for 49 yards as a freshman in 2016.

Moss sat out the 2017 season due to transfer rules and then missed the 2018 season after two separate surgeries to repair a fracture in his left foot.