INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is not opposed to Dez Bryant's return to the franchise after his release following the 2017 season.

"I've been thinking about it a lot in the shower," Jones said. "I have been. I'm not dismissing it. I don't want to sound like it should be dismissed by saying it. I'm thinking about it."

Bryant has been working out at a facility just yards away from the team's facility in Frisco, Texas, as he attempts to return after two years away from game action because of a torn Achilles. Bryant suffered the injury in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He was not on a roster in 2019 but he has been working out regularly for a comeback.

Bryant, 31, last played in a game on Dec. 31, 2017 for the Cowboys. He was released in part because of an $18 million base salary and declining production. After signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015, Bryant was slowed by injuries that kept him out of 10 games in 2015 and '16. He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

The Cowboys selected Bryant in the first round in 2010 and he finished as the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and was a three-time Pro Bowl puck.

"He's had a serious injury," Jones said. "He's been out a little bit, but Dez is a great player and the obvious is the obvious: is he still a great player? We know Dez better than anybody. I know him better than I'm going to say anybody."

Bryant reached out to executive vice president Stephen Jones earlier in the offseason about a return. Earlier in the week, Stephen Jones said it was something the staff would look at, but the team's focus has been on their own players with free agency approaching.

Bryant had harsh words for some teammates, such as Sean Lee and Travis Frederick, after he was cut. He had been critical of former coach Jason Garrett as well, but Garrett has been replaced by Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones said how things ended for Bryant, "are reparable. They really are because the very best of Dez is what I remember. The very best of him. I remember a lot of good things [that] far overshadow the negatives for me as a player. Now the question is, can he perform and can he overcome that injury and can he get in the kind of shape that it takes to be available?"

Bryant tweeted his support of Jones' comments:

Bryant was not the only topic he touched on during an 80-minute session on his luxury bus from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.