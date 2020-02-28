Field Yates and Damien Woody are both expecting big things from Kyler Murray in his sophomore season. (0:51)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are heading back to Mexico City.

Fifteen years after they played there in the NFL's first regular-season game outside of the United States, the Cardinals will return to Mexico's capital for another regular-season game in 2020, the league announced Friday.

Details of what day, kickoff time and opponent were not released, but the Cardinals will be the home team and the game will be played at Estadio Azteca.

This trip will be Arizona's tradeoff for hosting Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. The NFL stipulates that the host team for a Super Bowl must give up a home game to play internationally.

"We are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005," Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said in a release. "We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience."

The Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in 2005 in Estadio Azteca. The crowd was a then-record of 103,467.