Max Kellerman points out that Tony Romo is getting paid more money to talk about Dak Prescott than Prescott is actually being paid right now. (1:06)

Tony Romo is staying in the CBS broadcast booth, with the sides agreeing to a long-term deal, a network spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets Friday night.

According to the New York Post, Romo will receive $17 million per year. That would make the former quarterback the highest-paid NFL analyst in television history.

CBS is giving Romo a firm three-year deal to remain at the network, but it could grow to a 10-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. If the NFL extends its rights deal with CBS, Romo's deal extends by seven additional years, even if the new rights deal is for a term shorter than seven.‬

Romo retired after a 14-season run with the Dallas Cowboys in April 2017, then joined CBS as its lead NFL analyst for the following season. He quickly wowed audiences with his analysis, knack for predicting offensive plays pre-snap and on-air partnership with lead CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

That made Romo the hottest commodity in sports media this NFL offseason. But before he officially became a free agent next month, he struck the deal to remain at CBS.

According to Spotrac.com, Romo made $127.4 million in total during his NFL career. In just three of his 14 seasons, he made more than $17 million -- $17.5 million in 2007, $25.5 million in '13 and $17 million in '15.