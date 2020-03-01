Free agents are ready to reset the NFL's cornerback market.

Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry, one of the top cover corners on the market, is aiming for $15 million or more per year on a new deal, according to sources, with the Washington Redskins among teams widely expected to be interested.

Bradberry believes his combination of size/speed (6-foot-1, 212 pounds), production (eight interceptions, 47 passes defended in four seasons) and pedigree covering top receivers in the NFC South will help his cause.

Bradberry, the Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones and Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos are among the top corners available in the 2020 free-agency class. Jones might command the most lucrative deal.

The cornerback market needs a refresher. The asking price for top players at the position has hovered around $14 million to $15 million for a few years now. Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard became the game's highest paid after signing his five-year, $75.25 million contract with $46 million guaranteed last offseason.

The Panthers are not expected to re-sign Bradberry because of the asking price. Joining Washington would reunite Bradberry with his former coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera, who took the Washington job on Jan. 1.