          Saints DE Cameron Jordan played through torn adductor muscle

          3:44 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
          METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle last month after playing through the injury late in the season, he told NFL Network on Saturday.

          Jordan, 30, is expected to be fully healthy by training camp if not sooner.

          Jordan has never missed a game in his nine-year career. He has the third-longest active streak in the NFL among non-specialists with 144 consecutive games played (behind quarterback Philip Rivers and cornerback Brandon Carr).

          Jordan has been an All-Pro for each of the past three seasons (first team in 2017, second team in 2018 and 2019). And he has 87 total sacks, including a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019.

          Jordan signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints last summer that is worth between $17.5 and $18.5 million per year.

