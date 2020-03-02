FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are not exactly sure what will happen with quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Jason Witten over the next few weeks, but the team is prepared to at least secure that their 2019 backups are under contract for 2020.

The Cowboys are likely to use the second-round tender on tight end Blake Jarwin, which should cost around $3.3 million, and the $2.1 million original tender on quarterback Cooper Rush, two of their restricted free agents, according to sources.

Jarwin would be an attractive player in restricted free agency if the team does not put the second-round tender on him because he would not require any compensation in return since he was undrafted in 2017. Rush was also undrafted but has thrown just three regular-season passes.

The Cowboys spoke with Jarwin's agent, Kelli Masters, last week at the NFL scouting combine about a potential long-term deal. Witten said recently he is open to returning in 2020 with the Cowboys or playing somewhere else, but last week owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he would hope the 16-year tight end would never wear another uniform.

Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and would be expected to play more snaps should Witten leave the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have until next week to sign Prescott to a long-term deal before needing to place the franchise tag on the quarterback. The Cowboys met briefly with Prescott's agent, Todd France, last week in Indianapolis and hope to ignite talks toward an agreement that will make Prescott the quarterback well into the future. According to sources, the Cowboys offered Prescott a deal that averaged $33 million a year last season.

If the Cowboys use the franchise designation on Prescott, they will have to decide whether to use the non-exclusive tag (worth roughly $27 million in 2020) or exclusive tag (worth roughly $34 million). Under the exclusive tag, Prescott could not negotiate with other teams, but it could potentially drive up the average per year on a multiyear agreement.

The only quarterback currently under contract for 2020 for the Cowboys is Clayton Thorson, who spent last season on the practice squad. The restricted free-agent tenders are not guaranteed, and the Cowboys could look to free agency or the draft for a backup competition with Rush and Thorson.