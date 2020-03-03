Predators, Titans aid in Nashville storm recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Hours after tornadoes hit multiple areas in and around Nashville, the city's professional sports teams are working to help the community recover.

Starting at 11 a.m. CT, the Nashville Predators opened the doors of Bridgestone Arena to those who lost their homes and have no place to do something as simple as sit down to eat a meal.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton teamed with a local apparel company to promote "Nashville Strong" T-shirts with the proceeds going directly towards helping the families impacted by the tornado and efforts to re-build the city. Also, Titans safety Kevin Byard told ESPN that he will pool resources through his foundation to help those affected.

Vanderbilt University reported that there was no damage to their campus. Football coach Derek Mason pledged that the school's athletic department "will do all that we can to help" those affected by the storms.

School closings due to damage caused by the tornadoes led to the cancellation of a community event that was to feature Titans coach Mike Vrabel and players Isaiah Mack, Brett Kern and Byard.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to those families who lost loved ones in the tornadoes last night and are heartbroken to see the damage across Nashville and Tennessee," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk said in a statement. "We know the strength of our community and the Volunteer spirit that lives in us all. We will join the efforts to re-build in these areas and know our neighbors will join us."

The tornadoes, which struck late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, caused 48 structures to collapse according to the Nashville Fire Department. Windows were blown out and power lines were down in the Germantown area along with East Nashville, Donelson, Middle Tennessee and Mount Juliet.

Nashville Electric Company reported 47,000 customers are without power. The death toll has reached 22 lives and there are people that are still missing.