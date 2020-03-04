Two-time Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams is retiring after a 16-year career, announcing his decision Wednesday on NFL Network.

Adams, who turns 39 on March 24, played for the Houston Texans last season after signing in October while safety Justin Reid was dealing with a shoulder injury. Adams played in six regular-season games and had three tackles.

He has been in the league since 2004, when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015, when he played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Before joining the Texans, Adams started all 32 regular-season games for the Carolina Panthers over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He also has played for the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos and has 30 career interceptions with 930 tackles, 6 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns. He made six tackles during Denver's Super Bowl XLVIII loss in February 2014.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.