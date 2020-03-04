ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have promoted Leslie Frazier to assistant head coach, the team announced Wednesday morning.

He also will continue his existing role as the Bills' defensive coordinator.

Frazier was hired as the Bills' defensive coordinator prior to the 2017 season. Although his unit ranked 26th in yards allowed per game that season, it quickly vaulted up to No. 2 in 2018 (with the league's top pass defense) and No. 3 in 2019.

The longtime NFL coach said conversations about his promotion unofficially began at the NFL combine last week, when team owner Kim Pegula was "very complimentary" of his body of work during a conversation.

When Frazier returned to Buffalo, he sat down with head coach Sean McDermott, who explained the team's decision.

"I'm very thankful to Sean, obviously to [co-owner Terry Pegula] and Kim, that they would see that in me to award me this title," Frazier told ESPN. "It means so much, that they would have enough confidence that they would be able to see my work and thinking that I was worthy of this title."

The promotion, which takes effect immediately, marks Frazier's third job as an assistant head coach. He also served in that role with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and Minnesota Vikings in 2008.

Frazier served as the head coach of the Vikings from 2010 to 2013.

"It definitely highlights that my role here goes beyond just being the defensive coordinator," Frazier said. "What message it sends to owners I'm not all together sure, but it helps illuminate what my role is here in Buffalo."

Frazier started his NFL coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 until 2002, where he worked with McDermott on Jim Johnson's defensive staff. He coached with the Cincinnati Bengals and Colts before joining the Vikings.

Frazier's prior experience -- both as a head coach and with McDermott -- made him a priority hire for McDermott when he was named a first-time head coach with Buffalo in 2017.

"Upon taking the job in Buffalo, it was important to me to add a coach with previous head coaching experience like Leslie," McDermott said. "His fingerprints are all over our operation and I'm extremely grateful for all the years we have worked together. Leslie's impact on our team is felt every day through his guidance, wisdom, and his genuine care for people. He is a great example to everyone within our organization."