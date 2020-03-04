        <
        >

          Former Jets, Packers DL Muhammad Wilkerson facing DWI, drug charges

          3:33 PM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an early morning arrest Monday, a New Jersey State Police spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

          Wilkerson, 30, who last played in 2018, was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 westbound in Paterson at 2:45 a.m., police said. He was accompanied by a 28-year male passenger, Jihad Ballard, who was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

          Both men were released pending a court date.

          This marked Wilkerson's second DWI arrest in less than a year. His Rolls Royce was stopped last June 1 in New York and his blood-alcohol level was allegedly 0.09, slightly above the legal limit.

          Wilkerson, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2011, was a rising star after recording 12 sacks and making the Pro Bowl in 2015. He signed a five-year, $86 million extension with the Jets, but his productivity dropped significantly and he was released in March 2018.

          He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Packers, but was injured and played in only three games in 2018. He wasn't on an NFL roster last season. He made a total of $55 million in his career, according to Spotrac.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices