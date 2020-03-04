Jeff Darlington reports that at least eight NFL teams are interested in signing Tom Brady. (0:51)

With two weeks until he becomes a free agent, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday during an Instagram livestream with UFC president Dana White, "I don't know what the future holds."

"Right now, I'm just trying to be patient through this process. It's my first time going through it," Brady told White in an appearance to promote an upcoming UFC fight. "In the meantime, I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10 to 12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

Brady has spoken with Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently, and the talks were described as "business as usual" with the club proceeding as it normally does, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During his Instagram livestream, Brady said, "Obviously being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience."

Brady's agents can negotiate with other teams starting March 16 at noon ET. The official start of free agency is March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.