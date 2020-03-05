SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert announced Wednesday that he will not be participating in an autograph signing scheduled for this weekend because of concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mostert took to Twitter to make the announcement, noting in the process that he and his wife, Devon, are expecting their second child.

"Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Area, I have decided not to attend the signing on March 8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center," Mostert wrote. "With that said, most of you know Devon and I have an 8 month old son, Gunnar. Today, we are excited to announce we are expecting baby MOST #2 this fall. As a husband and father, it is my job to put my family first. Thank you all for your understanding. I will make it up to you soon!"

The autograph show, which runs Friday through Sunday at Santa Clara Convention Center, is currently scheduled to go on as planned. Mostert was just one of the many former and current athletes slated to appear.

Niners receivers Jalen Hurd and Deebo Samuel are on the schedule to sign on Saturday with linebacker Fred Warner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Sunday. Among the big-name former players on the list are Ronnie Lott, Steve Young, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Tim Brown, Bo Jackson, Joe Montana, Marcus Allen, Isaac Bruce, Patrick Willis and Rod Woodson.

Mostert, 27, was scheduled to sign on Sunday afternoon on the heels of a breakthrough 2019 season in which he rushed for 772 yards and touchdowns during the regular season and posted 336 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries in three postseason games.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Clara County health department had confirmed 14 coronavirus cases in the area.