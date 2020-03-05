        <
          Tracking NFL players' CBA votes: Unofficial tally on the new proposal

          play
          What is the biggest change in the NFL's potential new CBA? (1:54)

          Josina Anderson, Jeff Darlington and Jeff Saturday pick the biggest things that will change in the NFL if the new collective bargaining agreement is approved. (1:54)

          12:56 PM ET
          • Marcel Louis-JacquesESPN

          As NFL players prepare to cast their votes on whether to ratify the proposed collective bargaining agreement, several took to social media to voice their concerns or support -- shedding light on how polarizing such a pact can be.

          Several of the NFL's stars vociferously stated their plans to vote against the proposed CBA, while others expressed full support and urged their colleagues to do the same. The NFLPA said in a statement Thursday that the voting will remain open until Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

          "Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect," San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted. "There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No."

          Others, such as New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder, supported the deal, saying it benefits the league's "core players" who make significantly less money than the stars who have opposed it.

          Here's our unofficial tally of NFL players who have made their votes known via social media (note: some tweets were made prior to Thursday). This is not meant to be a full representation of the vote among the more than 2,000 NFL players. It's important to note that it will take a majority of the players to approve the CBA, and this file is merely an unofficial tally of players who have made their votes known via social media.

          And, we'll aim to update as more players share their voting intentions.

          Jump to:
          Yes | No

          Unofficial social media vote: Yes

          Devon Kennard, Detroit Lions linebacker

          Nate Solder, New York Giants offensive tackle

          Sam Acho, Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker

          Ramon Foster, Pittsburgh Steelers guard

          Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears quarterback

          play
          1:23

          DeMaurice Smith addresses star players opposing new CBA

          NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith doesn't mind star players such as Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers opposing the proposed CBA -- he encourages the process.

          Unofficial social media vote: No

          Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks quarterback

          Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver

          J.J. Watt, Houston Texans defensive end

          Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams running back

          Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback

          Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers cornerback

          Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers center

          Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos cornerback

          Kenny Stills, Houston Texans wide receiver

          Derek Wolfe, Denver Broncos defensive end

          Lane Taylor, Green Bay Packers guard

          Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle

          Damon Harrison, free agent nose tackle

          Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end

