Tracking NFL players' CBA votes: Unofficial tally on the new proposal

As NFL players prepare to cast their votes on whether to ratify the proposed collective bargaining agreement, several took to social media to voice their concerns or support -- shedding light on how polarizing such a pact can be.

Several of the NFL's stars vociferously stated their plans to vote against the proposed CBA, while others expressed full support and urged their colleagues to do the same. The NFLPA said in a statement Thursday that the voting will remain open until Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect," San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted. "There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No."

Others, such as New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder, supported the deal, saying it benefits the league's "core players" who make significantly less money than the stars who have opposed it.

Here's our unofficial tally of NFL players who have made their votes known via social media (note: some tweets were made prior to Thursday). This is not meant to be a full representation of the vote among the more than 2,000 NFL players. It's important to note that it will take a majority of the players to approve the CBA, and this file is merely an unofficial tally of players who have made their votes known via social media.

And, we'll aim to update as more players share their voting intentions.

Unofficial social media vote: Yes

Devon Kennard, Detroit Lions linebacker

Nate Solder, New York Giants offensive tackle

I'm proud of the @giants players, they have been thoughtful about our current CBA proposal, and they have been asking a lot of good questions to the people that know the facts. — Nate Solder (@soldernate) February 29, 2020

Sam Acho, Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker

As a current member of the @NFLPA Executive Committee, I went on @GetUpESPN to inform the #nfl players & the world the truth behind the NFL's CBA.



Here's why I voted yes: pic.twitter.com/1tlzEC8icG — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 5, 2020

Ramon Foster, Pittsburgh Steelers guard

Lance if guys really read this and look at it, there will be a lot more understanding. That's all I'll say. — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) March 5, 2020

Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears quarterback

YES! Couldn't have explained it better myself! https://t.co/cZ6Ik8bFTD — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 5, 2020

Unofficial social media vote: No

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks quarterback

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.

Players come first.



ALL @NFL players deserve the same.



WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today's satisfaction.



I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans defensive end

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams running back

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback

Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers cornerback

Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers center

Yes I am aware and that's why I will always vote no!! Please send this to the players that voted yes! https://t.co/QxhXoBXHU4 — Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) March 5, 2020

Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos cornerback

Gotta Vote No on that CBA — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 5, 2020

Kenny Stills, Houston Texans wide receiver

Check your email and VOTE NO https://t.co/IymNRG0Q5Q — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 5, 2020

Derek Wolfe, Denver Broncos defensive end

That's an absolute NO from me on the new CBA. Shit deal. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) March 5, 2020

Lane Taylor, Green Bay Packers guard

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle

Vote HELL NO — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 5, 2020

Damon Harrison, free agent nose tackle

For all y'all "I voted yes" MFs smh https://t.co/e84fPteBvX — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 5, 2020

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end