Tracking NFL players' CBA votes: Unofficial tally on the new proposal

As NFL players prepare to cast their votes on whether to ratify the proposed collective bargaining agreement, several took to social media to voice their concerns or support -- shedding light on how polarizing such a pact can be.
Several of the NFL's stars vociferously stated their plans to vote against the proposed CBA, while others expressed full support and urged their colleagues to do the same. The NFLPA said in a statement Thursday that the voting will remain open until Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
"Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect," San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted. "There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No."
Others, such as New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder, supported the deal, saying it benefits the league's "core players" who make significantly less money than the stars who have opposed it.
Here's our unofficial tally of NFL players who have made their votes known via social media (note: some tweets were made prior to Thursday). This is not meant to be a full representation of the vote among the more than 2,000 NFL players. It's important to note that it will take a majority of the players to approve the CBA, and this file is merely an unofficial tally of players who have made their votes known via social media.
And, we'll aim to update as more players share their voting intentions.
Unofficial social media vote: Yes
Devon Kennard, Detroit Lions linebacker
My vote was YES. pic.twitter.com/Z9kgkLhBdI— DK (@DevonKennard) February 27, 2020
Nate Solder, New York Giants offensive tackle
I'm proud of the @giants players, they have been thoughtful about our current CBA proposal, and they have been asking a lot of good questions to the people that know the facts.— Nate Solder (@soldernate) February 29, 2020
Sam Acho, Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker
As a current member of the @NFLPA Executive Committee, I went on @GetUpESPN to inform the #nfl players & the world the truth behind the NFL's CBA.— Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 5, 2020
Here's why I voted yes: pic.twitter.com/1tlzEC8icG
Ramon Foster, Pittsburgh Steelers guard
Lance if guys really read this and look at it, there will be a lot more understanding. That's all I'll say.— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) March 5, 2020
Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears quarterback
YES! Couldn't have explained it better myself! https://t.co/cZ6Ik8bFTD— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 5, 2020
Unofficial social media vote: No
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks quarterback
The @NBA & @MLB are doing it right.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020
Players come first.
ALL @NFL players deserve the same.
WE should not rush the next 10 YEARS for Today's satisfaction.
I VOTE NO.
Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver
VOTE NO !!!!! https://t.co/fWRxjER452— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 5, 2020
J.J. Watt, Houston Texans defensive end
Hard no on that proposed CBA.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams running back
VOTE NO‼️ https://t.co/oh8btbsvrJ— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 5, 2020
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers quarterback
My thoughts. # pic.twitter.com/VOmCSNiI4f— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 26, 2020
Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers cornerback
Health and Wellness of our men is always the most important aspect. There is no price you can put on that and that is why I Voted No. I respect the Men that have been part of this discussion and stood up for their locker rooms. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 26, 2020
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers center
Yes I am aware and that's why I will always vote no!! Please send this to the players that voted yes! https://t.co/QxhXoBXHU4— Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) March 5, 2020
Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos cornerback
Gotta Vote No on that CBA— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 5, 2020
Kenny Stills, Houston Texans wide receiver
Check your email and VOTE NO https://t.co/IymNRG0Q5Q— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 5, 2020
Derek Wolfe, Denver Broncos defensive end
That's an absolute NO from me on the new CBA. Shit deal.— Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) March 5, 2020
Lane Taylor, Green Bay Packers guard
https://t.co/551hCwnay4 pic.twitter.com/p4vZqV3QY3— Lane Taylor (@lanetaylor65) March 5, 2020
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle
Vote HELL NO— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 5, 2020
Damon Harrison, free agent nose tackle
For all y'all "I voted yes" MFs smh https://t.co/e84fPteBvX— Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) March 5, 2020
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints defensive end
Hmmm... there's been new heights met, I think there's def some foundation elements that's been met. I understand we've come a long way & if there was another amendment or 2 in terms of healthcare & another added roster spot or 2 get through wk17 I'd prob be a go...but I'll pass.— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 5, 2020