PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing former offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg back into the fold, according to league sources, as he'll serve as offensive consultant to coach Doug Pederson.

The Eagles opted not to fill the offensive coordinator vacancy after moving on from Mike Groh earlier this offseason, but have made a series of moves to support Pederson on offense. They hired former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello as senior offensive assistant, named quarterbacks coach Press Taylor passing game coordinator, and brought in Andrew Breiner from Mississippi State to be their pass game analyst.

Pederson will be able to draw on Mornhinweg's wealth of experience, which includes two years as head coach of the Detroit Lions and, most recently, a three-year stint as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator (2016-18).

There is a shared history between Mornhinweg and Pederson. Mornhinweg was Pederson's quarterbacks coach in Green Bay in 1996, and they coached together in Philadelphia from 2009 to '12 under Andy Reid.

Mornhinweg was an assistant on Reid's Eagles staff for 10 years, including seven as offensive coordinator from 2006 to '12.

Mornhinweg is part of the Mike Holmgren coaching tree and, like Pederson, has roots in the West Coast offense.