          Jets DT Quinnen Williams arrested for trying to board plane with gun

          12:33 AM ET
          • Rich CiminiESPN Staff Writer
            • Longtime Jets beat writer for New York Daily News
            • Syracuse University graduate
          New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night for criminal possession of a weapon after attempting to board a flight at LaGuardia Airport, according to police.

          Williams, 22, was carrying a gun with an Alabama permit, New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said in a statement to ESPN. The former Alabama star grew up in Birmingham, Alabama.

          According to police, the weapon was a Glock 19 handgun. It's unclear if it was loaded.

          The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. ET. He was processed by the Port Authority Police Department and the matter was to be handled by the Queens district attorney upon his release.

          Williams, drafted third overall last April, came to the Jets with huge expectations, but his rookie season was somewhat disappointing. In 13 games, he had only 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and no forced fumbles.

          He was an consensus All-American after a spectacular junior season for the Crimson Tide.

          The highest-drafted defensive player in Jets history signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract, fully guaranteed. It included a $21.7 million signing bonus.

