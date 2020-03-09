The Buffalo Bills and cornerback Josh Norman have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with incentives that can reach $8 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Norman reunites with Bills head coach Sean McDermott who was his defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.

Norman's agreement with the Bills was first reported by the NFL Network.

The Washington Redskins released Norman on Feb. 14 after he had spent four seasons with the team. Norman told NBC Sports Washington that new Redskins coach Ron Rivera, who coached the cornerback in Carolina, called him to inform him of the release.

The move saved the Redskins $12.5 million in cap space. The move was widely expected, even though Washington hired Rivera after the season. Norman's best work came in Carolina, where he was named a first-team All-Pro after the 2015 season.

That honor coincided with Norman's first venture into free agency. After the Panthers rescinded the franchise tag they had placed on Norman, he quickly signed a five-year deal with Washington worth up to $75 million, making him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback.

Norman, who turned 32 in December, intercepted seven passes and forced eight fumbles in his four seasons, but he didn't provide the game-changing plays that he did in his final season with the Panthers. That season, he intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, and forced three fumbles as Carolina reached the Super Bowl.

Washington benched Norman late last season. He played in only two games, covering 10 snaps, over the final six games. In another game, his only work was two special-teams snaps. Even as the Redskins needed to sign other cornerbacks off the street, they held firm to not playing Norman.

Norman has been one of the more outspoken NFL players, known for feuds with receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant. He also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2018. That summer, Norman also made a trip to San Antonio to deliver goods to migrant families who had been in detention at the border. Last offseason, he ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

He has 14 interceptions, 79 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, a sack and 416 tackles in eight NFL seasons.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.