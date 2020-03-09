Vote: If Tom Brady leaves the Patriots, where will he land?

Jeremy Fowler reveals that the Titans believe they have a good shot at signing Tom Brady, but Domonique Foxworth doesn't see how Brady fits in Tennessee. (1:29)

Tom Brady has spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, taking them to nine Super Bowls and winning six.

Brady, 42, has said he hopes to play until he's 45. NFL Nation put together offers for the free-agent quarterback, with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerging as the most likely landing spots.

While the Patriots are consensus, odds-on favorites at sportsbooks to keep Brady, the Titans, Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers are among the next tier of contenders.

