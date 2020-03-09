Rick Smith, Keyshawn Johnson and Adam Schefter discuss whether Lamar Jackson's talents are enough of a selling point to attract free-agent wide receivers to the Ravens. (2:29)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens admit that certain free-agent wide receivers didn't call them last offseason.

When free agency kicks off on March 18, the Ravens feel their number will be on many more contact lists since Lamar Jackson has transformed from an uncertainty at quarterback to NFL Most Valuable Player.

"I absolutely believe that players are going to be very excited to be here and to be a part of this offense," coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens won't have much salary-cap room -- the team is projected to rank toward the bottom of the league with less than $20 million in available cap space by that point.

What Baltimore does have is Jackson, whom the Ravens see as a free-agent magnet. In his second NFL season, he captivated the football world with his NFL-leading 36 touchdown passes, viral highlights and electric attitude.

Defenders regularly spoke in awe after facing Jackson, and some (like Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams) were spotted on Twitter using Jackson in Madden to play against their own teams. The fascination with Jackson caused the opposition to turn into admiring fans, especially after his five-touchdown performance against the Jets.

If players lined up after games to get an autographed jersey from Jackson, shouldn't there be a similar demand to play alongside him?

At the NFL combine, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked by the team's website whether the draw of Jackson will be part of the conversations with prospective targets and their agents.

"Well, we hope," DeCosta told the website. "We feel like he's one of the most exciting players in the NFL. We think he's a guy who's only going to get better. He's got an infectious personality. He's smart. He's a leader. He's insanely talented. We want to bring as many players and put them on the field with him at the same time, so we can be the best we can be."

Last offseason, because of the team's run-first offense and the questions around Jackson's effectiveness as a passer, team officials understood they weren't going to improve the wide receiver position in free agency. Harbaugh pointed out that some free-agent wide receivers didn't even consider signing with Baltimore.

Emmanuel Sanders could be the type of veteran receiver the Ravens are looking for in free agency. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

"If you remember, last year I kind of said it in a way like, 'They're going to find out,'" Harbaugh said.

The addition of a proven veteran wide receiver this year can take the NFL's highest-scoring offense to another level. In what appears to be an average free-agent class for receivers, Emmanuel Sanders and Robby Anderson figure to be the best fit and value for Baltimore.

Sanders, who will turn 33 next week, is an experienced route-runner with dependable hands. He can complement Marquise Brown, who will be in his second season in 2020. Sanders is one of seven active receivers who have caught more than 400 passes, averaged over 13 yards per reception and scored more than 30 touchdowns since 2014.

Anderson, 26, is a big-play downfield threat who has more upside than Sanders but not the consistent production. He has 22 receptions of 30 or more yards since 2016, but he's never recorded a 1,000-yard season (which could be the result of playing with Sam Darnold the past two seasons).

Some believe Baltimore's pursuit of wide receivers represents a challenge despite the fact that Jackson topped the league in touchdown passes and quarterbacked an offense that churned out 33.2 points per game.

"The young AFC quarterback that could be more of a free-agent magnet over time just won the Super Bowl," said Joel Corry, a former sports agent who is an analyst for CBS Sports, referring to the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. "Lamar Jackson has made a lot of strides as a passer, but if the Ravens offense is going to remain so run-oriented, top free-agent wide receivers may look elsewhere."

The Ravens repeatedly patted the backs of their receivers for their blocking, toughness and unselfishness. Baltimore's wide receivers totaled 115 catches last season, which were 22 fewer than any other team in the NFL. Brown, the Ravens' leading pass-catcher at wide receiver, ranked 70th in the league with 584 yards receiving.

While those numbers aren't alluring selling points, Baltimore is counting on Jackson to continue his strides as a passer and keep the Ravens as a leading Super Bowl contender. The Ravens haven't yet spoken to free agents, but DeCosta expects a level of interest from players on the market wanting to play in Baltimore's offense with Jackson.

"I can tell you, our players love being a part of it," DeCosta said. "I had some concerns, specifically with our receivers, where their volume of catches would be down a little bit. But having talked to those guys, they're just as amazed by Lamar and by the offense as anybody else, and they love playing for the offense. Listen, players want to win, players want to succeed. They want to be put in position to succeed and we were able to do that this year very effectively. It was a lot of fun to be a part of."