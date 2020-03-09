Stephen A. Smith argues that Jerry Jones wouldn't have strung Tony Romo along like he has with Dak Prescott. (1:34)

FRISCO, Texas -- With the deadline to use the franchise tag coming Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys have sent a new proposal to quarterback Dak Prescott's agent in hopes of kick-starting earnest discussions that lead to a multiyear agreement, according to a source.

Two weeks ago at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, the Cowboys met for roughly 30 minutes with Todd France, Prescott's agent, inside the team's luxury bus. A source termed that discussion as "positive." Before that meeting, the sides had not discussed Prescott's contract since last September.

Sources have said the Cowboys had an offer worth $33 million per season and more than $100 million guaranteed on the table. The complete structure of the contract was not known, but it was not enough to get Prescott to sign, although the Cowboys thought they were close on an extension early last season.

Seattle's Russell Wilson has the highest average per-year salary among quarterbacks at $35 million, followed by Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger at $34 million. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams are next at $33.5 million.

Logically, the Cowboys' new proposal would likely at least be in the neighborhood of the Rodgers and Goff deals in average per year, if not more.

If the sides are unable to reach a deal by Thursday, the Cowboys will place the franchise tag on Prescott.

While a source said the Cowboys are leaning toward using the exclusive franchise tag that would cost around $33 million-$34 million and prevent teams from making an offer, a final decision has not been made. The non-exclusive tag is expected to cost around $27 million, but a team could sign Prescott to an offer sheet that the Cowboys could match. If they don't, they would receive two first-round picks in return.

Prescott had career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30) in 2019. He has not missed a game in his career and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice.