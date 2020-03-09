KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. -- The NFLPA board of player representatives voted to extend the deadline for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement to Saturday, March 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The goal of the extension is to give players more time to digest the 456-page proposed CBA. With player rep meetings ongoing in Key Biscayne, the NFLPA and players want to tell their teammates of conversations held in the meeting rooms so that they can be better informed about the details of the potential deal.

"By a vote of our Board of Player representatives, we have extended the voting deadline on the proposed new collective bargaining agreement to Saturday, March 14th a 11:59 p.m. EDT," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Every vote matters, and we encourage all players to review the materials sent via email in order to make an informed decision."

The decision came Monday afternoon after what was described by one source as "lively" and intense discussions regarding the proposed CBA. All players were then sent an email detailing the vote extension. The previous deadline was Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The new deadline still allows enough time for the CBA, if passed, to be enacted by the start of the legal free agent tampering period on March 16. The 2020 league year begins on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.

Currently, the NFL has a franchise tag and transition tag deadline of Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. They are deciding whether to extend that deadline to match the CBA vote, a source told ESPN. If there are no changes to that deadline, teams would be able to use both the franchise tag and the transition tag on players, but if the new CBA is passed they would then have to rescind one of those tags if both are used.

The reaction to the proposed CBA has been polarizing. There has been strong dissent about the new CBA on social media from many NFL stars, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, running backs Todd Gurley II and Kenyan Drake, cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Chris Harris Jr., defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Cameron Jordan, receivers Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills, and offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and Maurkice Pouncey. But others, such as Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, have explained why they are voting yes.

Health and wellness, paired with the proposed 17-game schedule and a desire to get more benefits in negotiations, are among the reasons many players say they are voting "no." Increased minimum salaries, a marijuana drug policy change, increased roster spots, better work conditions/environment, better practice-squad pay, less hitting in training camp and increased benefits for current and former players are among reasons some players say they are voting "yes."

The NFLPA will elect a new president on Tuesday. Nominations are taking place Monday afternoon with offensive tackle Russell Okung currently the only publicly announced candidate.