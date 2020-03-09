Turron Davenport discusses how the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators are assisting the city in the cleanup after it was struck by a tornado. (1:02)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are making a $100,000 joint donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to help Nashville and surrounding areas recover from last week's devastating tornadoes.

"We have come together with our AFC South family, the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, to make a contribution of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help with the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the Music City," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. "So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city's recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them."

Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay added, "We are happy to join with our AFC South partners to lend a helping hand to the people of Tennessee who have lost so much."

The Titans Foundation and controlling owner Strunk donated $1 million to the CFMT on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson and multiple players helped clean up the North Nashville community on Friday. Supplies are being delivered to those in need while many people are out of power.

The city has come together already to get a start on the recovery process. That effort has not gone unnoticed by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

"I know Nashville is a tightly knit community where everyone is a friend and neighbor to one another," Khan said. "I want Titans fans and everyone in Nashville to know they also have friends and neighbors throughout the AFC South. We're here now and as long as it takes to lend a hand and our hearts to Nashville."