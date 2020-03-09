With Tua Tagovailoa entering the 2020 NFL draft, take a look back at his best moments with Alabama and how he can make an impact at the next level. (1:51)

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been medically cleared for all football activity after a four-month scan on Monday came back all clear, sources told ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

Tagovailoa, whose season at Alabama ended in November when he suffered a posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip, is expected to be a top-five pick in April's NFL draft, with ESPN's Mel Kiper projecting him to go at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions.

Tagovailoa will train in Nashville and will start throwing, running, rolling out and doing dropbacks this week once he gets settled in the city, which is still recovering from devastating tornadoes last week.

He has a pro day on April 9, where he will throw for NFL teams. Sources said Tagovailoa will take a conservative approach to the pro day but will definitely drop back and throw.

Tagovailoa attended the NFL's scouting combine last week, where he underwent medical examinations and interviews.

Tagovailoa has one more medical checkup scheduled before the draft. He will have an MRI on April 10, when doctors will check to see whether there is cartilage growth.

Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said he was elated with the results of the scan.

"If you had told me four months ago that the scan would look this good, I would have been ecstatic," Cain told Rutledge.