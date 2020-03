The Las Vegas Raiders released starting linebacker Tahir Whitehead on Monday.

The move clears nearly $6 million in salary cap space in advance of free agency.

Whitehead, who turns 30 on April 2, has started all 16 games for the Raiders the past two seasons after signing with the team as a free agent in 2018.

He had 108 combined tackles last season, the fourth straight season he has posted over 100 tackles.

He played the first six seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.