The NFL player representatives on Monday voted down a resolution that would have allowed players who have already voted on the proposed CBA to change their votes, sources told ESPN.

Enough players had asked whether they could change their votes that the NFL player reps, in meetings taking place in Key Biscayne, Florida, decided to propose the resolution, but it did not succeed.

The union did vote to extend the voting window by 48 hours to allow more time for players to consider and vote on the proposal. The player representatives voted to extend the deadline to 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

The goal of the extension is to give players more time to digest the 456-page proposed CBA. With player representative meetings ongoing, the NFLPA and players want to tell their teammates of conversations held in the meeting rooms so that they can be better informed about the details of the potential deal.

The decision came Monday afternoon after what were described by one source as "lively" and intense discussions regarding the proposed CBA. All players were then sent an email detailing the vote extension. The previous deadline was 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday.

Currently, the NFL has a franchise tag and transition tag deadline of 4 p.m. ET Thursday. The league is deciding whether to extend that deadline to match the CBA vote, a source told ESPN. If there are no changes to that deadline, teams would be able to use both the franchise tag and the transition tag on players, but if the new CBA is passed, they would then have to rescind one of those tags if both are used.

The reaction to the proposed CBA has been polarizing. There has been strong dissent about the new CBA on social media from many NFL stars, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, running backs Todd Gurley II and Kenyan Drake, cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Chris Harris Jr., defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Cameron Jordan, receivers Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills, and offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and Maurkice Pouncey. Others, such as Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, explained why they are voting yes.

Health and wellness, paired with the proposed 17-game schedule and a desire to get more benefits in negotiations, are among the reasons many players said they are voting "no." Increased minimum salaries, a marijuana drug policy change, increased roster spots, better work conditions and environment, better practice-squad pay, less hitting in training camp and increased benefits for current and former players are among the reasons some players said they are voting "yes."

The NFLPA will elect a new president Tuesday.