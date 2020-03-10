The Houston Texans have agreed to re-sign tight end Darren Fells to a two-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal includes $4 million in the first year, the source said.

Fells, who turns 34 on April 22, is coming off the best season of his six-year NFL career.

The former professional basketball player had a career-best 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns for Houston in 2019, establishing a strong connection with quarterback Deshaun Watson while setting a franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end in a season.

News of Fells' agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

Houston signed Fells to a one-year deal during the 2019 offseason. He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Fells, who has mostly contributed as a blocker during his six seasons, has 102 career catches for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.