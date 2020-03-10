Adam Schefter breaks down the NFL and NFLPA's agreement to push back the deadline to place the franchise/transition tag on players until after the CBA votes are tallied. (2:15)

The NFL Players Association and the league management council have agreed to move the franchise/transition tag deadline from Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to Monday at 11:59 a.m. ET.

By setting the tag deadline as noon, it allows for the period known as "legal tampering" to begin as scheduled on Monday. The start of the league year remains Wednesday, March 18.

The decision to move the tag deadline follows the extension of the deadline for players to vote on the collective bargaining agreement proposal from Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET to Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Absent a new CBA, teams can use both a franchise and a transition tag on players. However, if the new CBA is passed by the NFLPA, teams will only have either the franchise or the transition tag at their disposal.