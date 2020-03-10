PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason is starting a little bit earlier this year with an Aug. 6 date against the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

With former safety Troy Polamalu and two other members of the organization heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, the Steelers were a natural selection for the bonus preseason game.

Former coach Bill Cowher and Polamalu will be enshrined two days after the game in a ceremony on Aug. 8, while safety Donnie Shell will go in on Sept. 18 as one of the 10 seniors honored in the Centennial Celebration. Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will also be enshrined on Aug. 8, while former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris will be enshrined in September.

"It's outstanding. Not very often that you have three people going into the Hall of Fame in one year. In fact, it's kind of rare that there are two people from one team go in in one year," said Steelers president Art Rooney II.

The Steelers and Cowboys each have a 3-3 record in the Hall of Fame Game. The Steelers, who will be the home team this year, last played in 2015, when Jerome Bettis was enshrined.

Tickets for the game go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m.