CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday signed quarterback Kyle Allen, set to become an exclusive-rights free agent, to a one-year deal.

Carolina now has three quarterbacks -- Cam Newton, Will Grier and Allen -- under contract for the 2020 season.

Allen started 12 games last season after Newton reaggravated a Lisfranc injury in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. He won his first four starts and, coupled with a victory in the 2018 season finale, became the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first five starts with no interceptions.

Allen then lost seven of his next eight starts to finish 5-7 in 2019. He had four touchdown passes in his first start and seven touchdowns to no interceptions in his first four starts but then had nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions over his next seven starts. He was undrafted out of Houston in 2018.

Grier, a third-round pick out of West Virginia, started the final two games and went 0-2.

New Carolina coach Matt Rhule recently said at the NFL combine in Indianapolis that he expects Newton to be on his roster in September. He didn't guarantee the first pick of the 2011 draft or any other player on the roster a starting spot and reiterated that everything surrounding Newton hinges on his health.

Newton continues to rehab from Lisfranc surgery he had in December. He has shown steady progress and has posted numerous videos and pictures on social media showing him throwing and moving on his left foot without limitation.

Newton is expected to be ready to begin offseason workouts on April 6 at least on a limited basis