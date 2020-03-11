Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested on a DUI charge in Tampa, Florida, early Wednesday morning.

Bryant was stopped by police at about 2:30 a.m. after he was spotted driving with his headlights off, according to the police report cited by multiple media outlets. He failed a field sobriety test, and his blood alcohol content was measured at .102 and .099, according to online records.

He was released on $500 bond at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to online records.

Bryant, 23, appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys last season and mostly contributed on special teams.