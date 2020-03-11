PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are not sending members of their coaching staff to upcoming pro days, in part as a preventive measure related to the coronavirus, league sources told ESPN.

An email sent to the team's staff notified coaches of the decision, according to a source. As of now, the Eagles will continue to send scouts to the pro days.

There is a combination of factors involved in the Eagles' calculation to keep their coaches off the road, sources said, including that there are a number of new additions to the staff, and the organization thinks that they'll be best served staying in Philadelphia in preparation for free agency, draft and the offseason program. But the coronavirus is factoring into their thinking.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the NFL says it "continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments" and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NFL-NFLPA's medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). The league is not considering changes to the NFL draft event in Las Vegas in late April.

But teams are having discussions internally about responsible practices concerning the virus. One AFC team is discussing whether to reduce free-agency visits or limit offseason player access, according to a source.

Yahoo Sports first reported the story.

Meanwhile, across the state, the Pittsburgh Steelers are altering some of their pro day travel plans for coaches, front-office personnel and some scouts because of the virus.

"We have adjusted our travel plans temporarily as it pertains to pro days," Burt Lauten, Steelers' director of communications, confirmed to ESPN.

The team will continue to be represented at pro days across the country but is asking traveling staff to take safety precautions that include limiting commercial flights and following CDC guidelines on handwashing.

